NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student was arrested at Mojave High School Tuesday. According to Clark County School Police, everything unfolded when Clark County School Police were called to the school to investigate reports of a weapon on campus.

CCSDPD did not find a gun, but a student was arrested on other charges.

The charges include disturbance of school and obstruction of a police officer. No other details were released, and a note was sent to parents.