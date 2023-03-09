LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Las Vegas High School was arrested on Thursday for bringing a gun to the classroom.

According to the Clark County School District, CCSD Police received a report of an individual with a “weapon near the school.”

There were no threats made to the school.

Sources tell 8 News Now the student possessed a handgun.

Below is the letter LVHS Principal Ray Ortiz sent to parents Thursday morning:

Dear Las Vegas High School Families:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Today, CCSD Police arrested a student with a firearm as they arrived on campus after receiving a report of an individual with a weapon near the school. There were no threats made to the school.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0180.

Thank you.

Ray Ortiz

Principal