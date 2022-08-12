Jonathan Martinez Garcia, 16, is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Eldorado High School student accused of sexually assaulting his teacher has been indicted on 10 counts including attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, 16, is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 12, 2022. (KLAS)

Last week Jonathan Martinez Garcia was found competent to stand trial after receiving two mental evaluations.

Martinez Garcia is accused of battering, sexually assaulting, and trying to kill his teacher at Eldorado High School on April 7 after entering her classroom after school to discuss his grades.

The indictment of Martinez Garcia includes several charges which are listed below.

Kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm in the first degree

Battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm

Attempt murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Attempt murder

Sexual assault

Attempt sexual assault

Robbery

Martinez Garcia is expected to return to court on Aug. 18.