Student “accidentally injured” by knife on Duane D. Keller Middle School campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Duane D. Keller Middle School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for bringing a knife on campus. According to a letter from school principal, Christina Brockett, another student was “accidentally injured” by the knife.

Clark County School District Police say the incident happened between 12:30 and 12:51 p.m. Emergency personnel were dispatched to treat the injured student.

Police also say a male student was taken into custody and faces one charge of possession of dangerous weapon on school property.

“While we take any weapons on campus very seriously, there were no threats made to the school or any student,” the principal’s letter reads.

The age of the student in custody is unknown at this time.