StubHub helps customers reschedule or refund ticket purchases as events postpone or cancel

View of the company logo and office entrance for online ticket exchange company StubHub at its location on 40 East Balbo Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 2019. The company is owned by Ebay. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The president of StubHub, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, announced Thursday that if you purchased a ticket to an event that is postponed they will send you an email and help with the next steps.

If your schedule doesn’t allow you to attend the rescheduled event, StubHub says you can easily sell your ticket on their platform.

Should your event be canceled, you can either receive a coupon work 120% percent of the original ticket purchase to put toward another live event within the next 12months.

If you prefer a full refund for the original order amount, including service and delivery fees, it will be returned to the original payment method.

The following statement was released: