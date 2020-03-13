StubHub helps customers reschedule or refund ticket purchases as events postpone or cancel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The president of StubHub, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, announced Thursday that if you purchased a ticket to an event that is postponed they will send you an email and help with the next steps.
If your schedule doesn’t allow you to attend the rescheduled event, StubHub says you can easily sell your ticket on their platform.
Should your event be canceled, you can either receive a coupon work 120% percent of the original ticket purchase to put toward another live event within the next 12months.
If you prefer a full refund for the original order amount, including service and delivery fees, it will be returned to the original payment method.
The following statement was released:
As a valued StubHub customer, I am personally reaching out to you regarding the current Coronavirus situation. We know it’s an unsettling time for everyone and our hearts go out to those impacted.
Every day brings new developments and you may have questions about what happens if there are changes to your event.
StubHub is here for you.
If you buy tickets on StubHub and your event is still happening, you are good to go! If your event is postponed, we will send you an email once the details are confirmed with next steps to get you to the event. If you can no longer attend your event for any reason, you can sell your tickets with confidence on StubHub in just a few quick steps.
If you buy tickets on StubHub to an event that is canceled, you have the option to receive a coupon worth 120% of your original order to go to the live event of your choosing within the next 12 months. Alternatively, you can choose to receive a full refund for the original order amount (including service and delivery fees) to the original payment method.
We are working directly with our many partners, event organizers, leagues and teams around the world. As soon as we hear of cancellations, we will notify you by email with details. For all our largest events impacted by Coronavirus, whether canceled or rescheduled, see a current list here.
We understand that this is a challenging time and apologize for any inconvenience this might cause. If you have any questions, please visit the StubHub Help Center.
Thank you for being a StubHub customer.Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, President, StubHub