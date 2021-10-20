Strut Your Mutt Day raises funds for local shelters and rescue groups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Best Friends Animal Society’s annual Strut Your Mutt event is back with a virtual fundraiser that allows pet lovers across the country to raise funds for their favorite local shelter, rescue, or animal welfare organization.

Last year the event raised more than $1.5M dollars for animal shelters across the country.

This year’s event will take place on Oct. 23 and although this is primarily a virtual event, many Best Friends Network Partners across the country have planned in-person outdoor walks by clicking HERE.

