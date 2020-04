HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson resident Paige Furin, sent 8 News Now this video of her neighborhood at Desert Arroyo where daily at 5 p.m. neighbors from her block step out of their homes and from a distance, join together in a patriotic song.

Paige Furin says that singing along with her neighbors unites her community during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

