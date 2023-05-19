LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley will see strong winds reaching up to 40 mph as a storm makes its way through Mount Charleston.

According to the National Weather Service, the strong winds should reach the Strip around 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and reach Henderson by 6 p.m.

Residents should expect blowing debris and dust as well as difficult driving conditions, NWS Las Vegas said.

Residents near Mount Charleston told 8 News Now that they have seen showers almost all day Friday as well as lightning and strong winds.