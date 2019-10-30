Wind gusts up to 63 mph recorded as strong winds impact the Valley; downed trees reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong winds are impacting the Valley, with the highest gust off 63 mph reported at Nellis Air Force Base.

Most gusts have ranged between 30-40 mph, but higher guests are being reported in the eastern parts of the Valley. Sunrise Mountain reported a gust of 50 mph, and Summerlin is seeing them as high as 42.

Strong winds uprooted this tree on Sahara & Durango. Gusts have been been mainly 30 – 40 mph, but up to 53 mph gusts have been reported out at Nellis and the east side. Winds have also pushed in dust and created a slight haze in the valley. #WeatherNow #TeddSaid pic.twitter.com/5ycwm1Pn2b — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) October 30, 2019

A tree was uprooted on Sahara and Durango, and another tree reportedly fell near a condo on Buffalo and Westcliff.

Credit: Sue Yach

Winds are stirring up dust, creating a slight haze in the Valley.

The National Weather Service says the wind should diminish around midnight.

