Wind gusts up to 63 mph recorded as strong winds impact the Valley; downed trees reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong winds are impacting the Valley, with the highest gust off 63 mph reported at Nellis Air Force Base.

Most gusts have ranged between 30-40 mph, but higher guests are being reported in the eastern parts of the Valley. Sunrise Mountain reported a gust of 50 mph, and Summerlin is seeing them as high as 42.

A tree was uprooted on Sahara and Durango, and another tree reportedly fell near a condo on Buffalo and Westcliff.

Credit: Sue Yach
Credit: Sue Yach

Winds are stirring up dust, creating a slight haze in the Valley.

The National Weather Service says the wind should diminish around midnight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories