Wind gusts up to 63 mph recorded as strong winds impact the Valley; downed trees reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong winds are impacting the Valley, with the highest gust off 63 mph reported at Nellis Air Force Base.
Most gusts have ranged between 30-40 mph, but higher guests are being reported in the eastern parts of the Valley. Sunrise Mountain reported a gust of 50 mph, and Summerlin is seeing them as high as 42.
A tree was uprooted on Sahara and Durango, and another tree reportedly fell near a condo on Buffalo and Westcliff.
Winds are stirring up dust, creating a slight haze in the Valley.
The National Weather Service says the wind should diminish around midnight.