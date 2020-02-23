Strong turnouts, NV caucus a success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Even with Senator Bernie Sanders as the projected winner in Nevada, full results from Saturday’s caucuses have yet to be released, as of 11:00 p.m.

But the Nevada State Democratic Party is calling the process a success.

The Nevada State Democratic Party says that the reporting of results is taking about as long as they expected it to. They are happy with how everything went, especially given all the last-minute changes.

“For things to go as smoothly as they have today is really remarkable,” said Jon Summers, Senior Adviser for the Nevada State Democratic Party.

A success in the Silver State — that is how the Nevada State Democratic Party is describing Saturday’s caucus.

Thousands filled precinct locations across Nevada. While volunteers tell 8 News NOW everything seemed to be working, there were still some issues.

“There were some minor hiccups here and there, but nothing systematic that rose to the level of a problem,” Summers said.

Those hiccups include problems adding the early voting results to the in-person caucus results, which was done through Google Forms on iPads. “I think there were two people who ran into that challenge,” Summers said.

8 News NOW asked if that affected the process at all. Summers replied, “No, because there was also paperwork that they were able to rely on.”

All eyes were on Nevada after the Iowa caucus debacle. Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use the same app, which resulted in delayed results in Iowa. And even though updated training for volunteers started just days before the caucus, volunteers had little trouble using the iPads.

As far as the slower release of the results, the state party says it is due to “quality control.”

“A big difference between us and Iowa is that there are numbers, and when those numbers come up, those numbers have been triple-checked,” Summers said. “We’re more concerned about getting it right, than getting it fast. “

Nevada Democrats also say it is taking a while for the results to come in because of updated reporting requirements for the Democratic National Committee, as well as because of high voter turnout. Numbers from Saturday were not in as of 11:00 p.m. But state party leaders have said that there were nearly 75,000 people who early voted.

As of 11:00 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada State Democratic Party did not have an estimated time for when the final results of the Nevada caucus would be released.

Stay with 8 News NOW as we continue to learn more.