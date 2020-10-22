‘Strong Start Academy’ rolls out 2nd mobile classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a head start on learning for 3 and 4-year-olds in the valley.

“Strong Start” revealed its second mobile pre-k bus — a half-day program offering affordable education for your little ones.

“So many people are in a low economic area and can’t afford to get rides to school, or paid tuitions,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “These buses go into the neighborhoods so the parents can hopefully walk the child to the bus.”

Mayor Goodman says the goal is to have the kids reading by the time they start kindergarten.

