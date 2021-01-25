Strong Start Academy is now registering students for its mobile pre-K bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is offering the Strong Start Academy Pre-K program, a mobile pre-k bus. Strong Start Academy Pre-K program. The campaign was launched by the City of Las Vegas to advocate for and bring awareness to the importance of early childhood education from birth to age 8.

The Strong Start Go Mobile Pre-K Academy offers children and families an affordable, high-quality early education program closer to their neighborhoods, the City said. The program provides half-day pre-k classes along with family engagement workshops and activities.

Children living in or near 89106, 89107, 89101 can attend for free. Four locations include:

Lake Mead and J Street (West location)

Mojave and Washington (East location)

Alta and Jones(Red Rock location)

Jefferson and C Street (Historic Westside location)

For more information call 702-229-KIDS, option 4, or complete the form and email it to arose@LasVegasNevada.GOV to register.

Parents can also register for Strong Start Academy at the following locations: