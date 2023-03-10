LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty winds will blow into the Las Vegas area Friday stirring up dust and blowing around trash bins and other unsecured objects.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate wind advisory until 10 p.m. Winds will be around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, especially along the western and southern parts of the valley and Red Rock Canyon. The upper elevations will experience the strongest winds in the valley Friday. A gust of 83 mph was recorded on Angel Peak on Mt. Charleston.

There is also a chance of rain in some parts of the valley. There were rain showers along State Route 160 Friday morning which is the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump. Weather radar is also showing rain along I-15 at Primm.