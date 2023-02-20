LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning when strong wind gusts are expected to blow through southern Nevada.

Winds are expected to start out of the southwest with gusts of 30 to 40 mph but will increase as the day progresses and could reach 70 mph in some neighborhoods. The high wind warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for south central and southern Nevada, southeast California, and portions of northwest Arizona.

The strongest gusts are expected to peak Tuesday night and will mostly impact higher terrain areas including the Spring Mountains and the Sheep range.

According to the weather service in Las Vegas, the strong gusts have the potential to blow down trees and power lines and cause damage.

Drivers in high-profile vehicles could find travel difficult. Crosswinds and blowing dust will create visibility issues, especially on I-15, I-40, and U.S. Highway 93.

Residents are advised to secure lawn furniture, trash cans, and other outdoor objects that could blow around.

Following the strong winds, cooler temperatures along with a chance of rain, or snow mixed with rain could be experienced in some areas. The high temperatures for Wednesday through Friday are expected to be in the 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.