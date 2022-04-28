LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip is riding a hot streak, with the gaming win climbing by nearly 25% over last month, and more than 48% compared to March 2021.

A Nevada Gaming Control Board report shows that the statewide gaming win was just short of the record $1.359 billion recorded last July. At $1.355 billion, the statewide win was more than $1 billion for the thirteenth month in a row.

The Las Vegas Strip accounted for $746.2 million — more than half of the state total.

Clark County overall, at $1.178 billion, set a new gaming win record — up 31.7% over March 2021

Downtown Las Vegas also showed big growth, with a win of $86.4 million — 25% more than last month.

February was a short month, but the report was continued proof that casinos are making a lot of money — and producing tax revenue for the state. Casinos generated $97.6 million in taxes over the past month, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state and Clark County both set all-time records for slot machine wins, riding the Strip’s third-highest slot win ever. Slot machines also drove the high wins for the county overall and downtown Las Vegas.