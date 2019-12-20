Strippers sue the city of Reno

A group of young strippers is suing Reno, Nevada for the right to dance. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, eight women filed a $15 million lawsuit.

It claims a city ordinance that forbids women under 21 from dancing violates their civil rights. The plaintiffs are between 18 and 21 years old.

A ninth woman — who is not a dancer — also signed on to the lawsuit.

She claims she should have the right to view topless dancers at an establishment that serves alcohol — just as she has the right to eat at a restaurant that has a bar.

The lawsuit also reportedly claims the ban is discriminatory since male dancers are allowed to work without shirts.

The dancers came up with the $15 million number by figuring there are about 100 underage dancers in Reno making $50,000 to $100,000 over three years.