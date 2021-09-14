Strip road work reduces traffic to one lane in either direction from Spring Mountain to Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic on the Strip will be down to one lane in either direction between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Road construction to replace pavement is causing major traffic disruptions. And when the pavement is down, crews will have to add striping.

If you work at any of the resorts or if you’re headed to that part of the Strip, be aware of possible delays.

But the Nevada Department of Transportation assures drivers that access to the resorts won’t be a problem. Driveways will remain open.

Drivers should also expect longer traffic signal wait times at the Strip and Fashion Show Drive, Convention Center Drive, Elvis Presley Boulevard and Circus Circus Drive.

Lane closures and traffic changes will continue through the fall.