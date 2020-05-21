Strip resorts light up to support the Class of 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders joined Strip resorts and other major buildings around Las Vegas Wednesday to honor the high school Class of 2020.

Since the teenagers couldn’t have a normal commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, buildings along the Las Vegas Strip lit their marquees with “Congratulations Class of 2020” messages.

“It’s been like we’re celebrities on the Strip,” high school senior Willow Staniszewski told 8 News Now while walking along the iconic stretch. “It’s really cool.”

Willow and her brother Gage graduated from Basic Academy of International Studies this year. Since they couldn’t mark the occasion with a normal commencement, they dressed in their full graduation garb to visit Las Vegas Boulevard.

“People have been honking their horns,” Staniszewski said of the experience. “And screaming out their cars, ‘Congratulations!'”

8 News Now caught up with other Las Vegans, who also wished our graduating seniors nothing but the best.

“Congratulations and happy graduation day!” one person shared.

“Congrats to all the seniors,” another added. “And keep your heads up.”

While this experience isn’t what they expected, students like Willow and Gage are grateful for everyone’s unwavering support as they start the next chapter of their bright and exciting futures.

“Thank you to everyone who’s worked to make this wonderful for us, and I’m sorry it’s happening,” Staniszewski said. “But I think we are going to come out of this stronger.”

“We’re Vegas strong, and we can do anything here,” graduating senior Jazlynn Siegfried concluded.

Participating buildings included multiple Strip properties, along with other significant hotels and locations downtown and all around the Valley.