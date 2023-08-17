LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is welcoming K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the city for the first time by lighting several landmarks pink ahead of the band’s Allegiant Stadium concert.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the lights on the Welcome to Las Vegas sign have gone pink in recognition of the South Korean girl group’s first Las Vegas concert appearance on Friday, Aug. 18. at Allegiant Stadium.

The normally yellow lights will remain pink until Monday, Aug. 21.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18, several other landmarks will be “going pink” for the concert. Participating landmarks include:

Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino

Harry Reid International Airport, East Ramp Control Tower

High Roller at The LINQ Promenade

Las Vegas Gateway Arches

Luxor Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

Several other activities throughout Las Vegas will be happening to celebrate BLACKPINK’s Las Vegas appearance, including a scavenger hunt at AREA15 and a photo opportunity outside of Caesars Palace.

The photo opportunity will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. The AREA15 Scavenger Hunt will be on Friday, Aug. 18.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to be performing at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 18. Tickets are still available on the band’s website.