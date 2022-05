LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip’s gaming wins climbed by nearly 23% (22.78%) compared to April 2021.

In downtown Las Vegas the gaming win was not as positive. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board wins from April 2022 compared to April 2021 were down more than 11%.

North Las Vegas and the Boulder Strip also saw decreases dropping 5.9% and 10.31% respectively compared to last April.

Statewide gaming wins for the same period are up 8.5%.