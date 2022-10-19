LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If tourists want more bang for their buck, looks like the Strip is the right place. Nine Strip properties are in the process of spending billions to update, renovate and remodel, according to a list of projects from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The agency’s most recent construction bulletin lists nearly 60 projects for Southern Nevada, most scheduled to be started or completed by 2024.

That list doesn’t include a $1 billion renovation by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas that was revealed by Patrick Nichols, the property’s president and chief executive, in an interview with Travel + Leisure magazine.

Nichols said the resort will remain Italian themed, but the renovation means “investing north of $1 billion touching every area of the guest experience.”

As for the rest of the Strip, most of the construction involves updating rooms and amenities. Some properties announced the estimated cost of a project, and others did not. We reached out for updated information, including projected costs, but not all companies responded to requests.

Here’s a list of which properties are doing what:

Aria Resort & Casino announced in January seven newly reimagined Skyvillas and a complete redesign of its 400-plus Sky Suites. Cost of the project was not released.

Bellagio finished renovating more than 2,500 accommodations in its main tower in February, according to published reports. A Forbes article called rooms with king- and queen-size beds “elegant digs (that) now have upgraded bathroom vanities, oversize walk-in showers in lieu of the former bathtubs, and are furnished with a desk and plush seating for a residential feel.” Cost of the project was not released.

Circus Circus has been making improvements since being purchased by Phil Ruffin in 2019. It is spending $30 million on more upgrades, including new elevators. Recent improvements included swimming pool expansion and new rides for its Adventuredome indoor amusement park. The most recently announced project — property wide renovation — is expected to be finished in the spring.

The Horseshoe, formerly Bally’s, continues its rebrand with the recent opening of The ARCADE at Bally’s, a 7,000-square-foot gaming facility with longtime attractions like air hockey and Skee-Ball and virtual-reality games King Kong and Mission Impossible. The transition is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Mandalay Bay is spending $100 million to remodel its convention center. (MGM Resorts)

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announced Oct. 12 a $100 million remodel of its convention center. Technological upgrades, new digital signs and redesign of the resort’s “tropical ambiance” are coming for the 2.1 million-square-foot area.

The convention center will stay open during the project, according to a news release, with upgrades executed in phases. Projected completion date is the end of 2024.

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in September launched a room remodel of its Studio Tower “reflecting a retro desert feel with mid-century modern design and décor aesthetic.” The project covering 700 rooms is scheduled to finish in December, with some rooms expected to be available this month (October).

New York-New York in August announced a plan to remodel about 1,900 rooms and suites at a cost of $63 million. Click for a sneak peek.

Renovation of The Venetian already has begun at The Palazzo, according to the Travel + Leisure article, and will include new dining, remodeling of all property suites and a deep look at “entertainment, night life, bar offerings and the casino floor.”

Wynn Las Vegas finished a $200 million renovation project in June on 2,674 rooms in its tower. The idea is for the redesigned guestrooms to have a more residential feel with upgrades to furniture, lighting and artwork.

In addition, several other projects are planned to be finished in 2023, including the Miracle Mile Shops renovation and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and shopping experience.

Part of the Convention Center expansion, the Fontainebleau will include approximately 3,700 hotel rooms and more than 550,000 square feet of convention space.