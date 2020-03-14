Strip employee shares frustration as layoffs continue over COVID-19 precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many shared stories of tough times Friday, as layoffs related to COVID-19 precaution closure and occupancy decline continue across Las Vegas.

8 News Now spoke with one man who would like to remain anonymous, but said he was laid off from a strip hotel, where he had worked for 14 years.

“Nobody has a job, no one can pay bills,” the man said of the situation. “They told us that because the demand at the hotels is so low because of single digit occupancy, they laid off the whole department.”

He shared his frustration with 8 News Now, claiming some local companies aren’t doing enough for their employees.

This is just one of many reported lost jobs, as hotels, casinos and restaurants prepare for the economic impact of COVID-19.

8 News Now obtained a letter sent to employees at one MGM Resorts property, as they move some to an “on call” status, meaning they’ll only be scheduled as needed.

On call shift employee form given to 8 News Now

“Take care of your workers,” the man anonymously told 8 News Now. “You take care of your workers and your workers take care of you.”

He said he has money set aside for his wife and kids, but claims unemployment funds won’t cover his current salary. Therefore, he’s asking his current employer to step up and help him through this unexpected experience.

MGM Resorts did release a statement Friday, saying it will continue to pay flexible time off employees furlough for two weeks and allow hourly employees to use any available paid time off.

The company also stated it would also maintain laid off employee benefits through June 30, 2020.