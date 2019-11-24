Strip construction project to close lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weather permitting, there will be lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard Monday through Wednesday this week. Clark County is working on a project to repave, replace a main water line and upgrade traffic signals in the area.

The project was supposed to start taking away lanes between Resorts World and Spring Mountain last week, but was delayed by the rain. It is phase one of a plan to repave The Strip from Sahara to the 215 southern beltway.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday morning and run until Wednesday, Nov. 27. One or two lanes between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road will be closed from 12:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day.

Information about the project and related traffic impacts is available here. Residents may also go to the website to sign up to receive email updates.