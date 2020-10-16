Strip comedian reacts to latest state COVID-19 modifications, asks for clarity & consistency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Governor Steve Sisolak announced some modifications for live, vocal performances Thursday, a local comedian shared the struggles many across the entertainment industry have faced.

“As a comedian, it’s who you are,” local performer John Caparulo said.

Caparulo is one of many who’s felt the impact of COVID-19 shut downs, after he was forced to close his popular strip show back in March.

“We’re waiting for them to let us know when they see it sensible to bring my show,” Caparulo explained. “Or anybody else’s show back.”

The state has eased some restrictions, but it’s been a long road for many as the entertainment industry continues to adapt.

The latest mandate, which was released Thursday, clarifies that vocal artists, including singers, comedians and magicians, can remove face masks on stage if audience members are at least 25 feet away.

“I think all of these restrictions are, I think they are excessive anyway,” Caparulo said of the process. “But it’s also inconsistent, so it’s frustrating.”

He calls any update a step in the right direction, but believes these rules should be clear from the start and fair across the board.

“I think maybe we would all take this a little more seriously if these restrictions were in any way consistent,” he said. “But they’re not.”

Therefore, until his operation gets the green light, he’ll join others across the industry pushing for a return to safe, live fun.

“Who knows when this is going to end,” he concluded. “Where are we going to be on the other side of this, if there is another side.”

For a look at the latest COVID-19 mandates from Nevada Health Response, including rules for live performers, CLICK HERE.