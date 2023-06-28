LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip rebounded in May leading the state to a solid gaming win, according to figures released Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

After a weak April report, casinos on the Strip won $715.9 million in May. Nevada overall posted a total win of $1,289,036,827 — the 27th consecutive month over $1 billion. It’s the eighth-highest statewide total.

Comparisons to the previous month gave a rosy picture of casinos’ performance — unless you’re the one placing the bet. April’s figures were down significantly — 13.7% lower than March. So when May’s numbers show a month-to-month increase of 14.6%, it’s just a reset after a down month.

Compared to a year ago, the gaming win was down by 0.84%.

Casinos have been performing well over the past year. So far this fiscal year (July 1-June 30), the gaming win is up 3.8% over the previous year, raking in $13.8 billion through the end of May.

The Strip, as usual, is driving that strength, up 5.4% so far this fiscal year with $7.8 billion in winnings.

A look at the areas in Wednesday’s report:

Clark County (total): $1.1 billion

Las Vegas Strip: 715.9 million

Boulder Strip: $89.8 million

Downtown: $73.6 million

Laughlin: $46.9 million

North Las Vegas: $24.2 million

Mesquite: $15.0 million

Balance of Clark County: $150.1 million

Clark County was back over $1 billion in May after breaking a streak of 11 months in April, when the county total was $994,991,908.

While most of the numbers are lower compared to a year ago, the “Balance of Clark County” casinos — locals casinos — reported a 6.5% increase over May of 2022.