String of wrong-way crashes has officials looking for possible fixes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The motorists involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on I-15 late Thursday night have been identified. That crash happened near the Sloan exit.

Nevada Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Frank Thomas of Jean, was headed north in the southbound lanes when he hit a van driven by 51-year-old John Camilo of Valley Village, California.

Thursday night’s crash was the third deadly wrong-way crash in less than a month. Earlier this week a driver was killed on I-15 going south in the northbound lanes when he slammed into a semi-truck near Charleston.

Another driver was killed November 14th. NHP says that driver was drunk when she drove the wrong way and hit another car on I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.

The driver of the crash on Tuesday near Charleston is 39-year-old Frank Magliarditi. We spoke to a friend of his about these wrong way crashes. She says more needs to be done to stop them.

“It can be prevented,” said Melissa Quackenbush. “Proper lighting, proper markings, especially at night, better guides on the ground.”

The HOV lanes in Southern California have more writing and yellow lines. Quackenbush says this could be a solution.

Tony Illia from the Nevada Department of Transportation says Nevada highways are up to federal code.

“All of our freeways and signage conform to strict standards set by the Federal Highway Administration so we do have signage all over the valley alerting drivers of ‘wrong way no entrance,’” Illia said.

In the past, Nevada has made efforts to try and keep drivers safe. In 2013, delineator poles were placed along southbound I-15. They were designed to keep people from weaving in and out of the express lanes. They were removed a few years after they were put in, as drivers said they weren’t working, and they kept hitting them.

Other states use different methods to keep people in the right spot.

In California, rumble strips are used. Those are the strips on the side of the road that will vibrate your car if you drift. NDOT says they don’t make sense here. They say if the strips were added on exit ramps, vibrations would be felt with every driver.

Another idea used elsewhere — wrong way spikes. NDOT says those won’t work at high speeds.

Illia says they hope a new system with sensors, cameras and lights soon to be tested next month in North Las Vegas will help in the future. He says they do look into trends like the recent crashes.

“We will evaluate to identify perhaps the cause or perhaps it is just driver error or if there is something that can be done to remedy that situation from an engineering perspective,” he said.

It is suggested at night you stay right to avoid a wrong way driver, as that is where most crashes happen. If you do come across a wrong-way driver shine your brights to get their attention and call 911.