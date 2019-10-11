Striking Gold: VGK Bars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whenever the Knights play, there’s growing movement here in the valley that takes place at a number of locations. Ron Futrell says he has not seen a movement like this for 30 years here in the valley, since the glory days of Rebel basketball — local fans hanging out at their favorite bars and restaurants to watch sports on TV.

It’s hard to judge how much money is made by local bars on game nights, but it’s safe to say they’re all pretty happy about the Knight’s success and what it has done for their bottom line.

Ron Futrell has more in this “Striking Gold.”