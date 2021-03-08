Streets to close temporarily as evaluation begins in Downtown Access Project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How will Las Vegas react to a set of proposed road closures in the downtown area? Officials have decided to close the roads on a temporary basis to find out.

The Nevada Department of Transportation, in coordination with the City of Las Vegas, is going to close eight streets for more than a month — starting today and runnning through April 12.

The temporary closures will affect 7th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, and 21st streets at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95).

Closures on 15th Street and 21st Street are proposed as bicycle/pedestrian crossings. Also, 4th Street is proposed to close as part of the project’s “recessed design option,” although it will not be shut down during these temporary closures.

The closures will draw attention to proposed permanent closures as part of the Downtown Access Project, giving residents and businesses an opportunity to experience the new street configuration firsthand, provide feedback and voice any concerns.

The Downtown Access Project is evaluating safety and travel reliability alternatives along Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road in downtown Las Vegas, including possibly replacing or removing the 1.6-mile viaduct, fixing on and off ramps located too close together, and adding freeway capacity, among other improvements.

From March 8-28, the streets will be partially closed, and from March 29-April 12, they will be fully closed.

In conjunction with these closures, project signage on each street will encourage users to visit the project website at www.ndotdap.com or call the community feedback line at (702) 938-5440. A brief survey is available on the website, starting March 8, with all communications available in both English and Spanish.