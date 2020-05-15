Street vendors capitalize on demand for face coverings, sanitizer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wearing a mask or cloth face covering in public is recommend by the CDC and health experts. While some buy them online, others are purchasing them from street vendors in the valley.

Prices range for the cloth face coverings, from $5 to $20 depending on the quality.

The vendors 8 News Now talked to did not want to speak on camera but say they’re getting these masks from an out of state distributor. Some tents even sell hand sanitizer with labels advertising 70% alcohol.

A few shoppers told 8 News Now the stands offer convenience during a time of need.

“Online, you never know when you’re going to get them or what you’re getting,” said shopper Brittany Peterson. “I can see what I’m getting right now.”

“I think it’s good because it’s affordable, but people also need to know that they need that extra protection,” added shopper Merilyn Evans.

If you buy a cloth face covering, the Southern Nevada Health District recommends washing it before wearing it.

Metro police say street vendors do need a license to sell. The department recommends buying personal protective equipment from a reputable store or vendor to ensure quality and proper packaging.