Street reopens following ‘mass casualty’ crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street reopened early Sunday, following a 12 hours closure after a driver ran a red light and caused “a mass casualty traffic collision” that killed nine people. (Credit: Bianca Holman/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street reopened early Sunday, following a 12 hours closure after a driver ran a red light and caused “a mass casualty traffic collision” that killed nine people, North Las Vegas police said.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light, causing the collision involving 15 people, police said. Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot at the intersection.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger is among the dead. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

“Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the nine people killed in this senseless act – Kathy & I will be keeping them in our hearts & prayers during this very difficult time,” Governor Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter.

Local leaders took to social media on Sunday morning to express condolences.

“My thoughts are with the families & loved ones of the nine people killed in this senseless and preventable tragedy,” Senator Jacky Rosen said on Twitter. “I urge all drivers to please slow down and be aware of their surroundings. We all have a responsibility to be safe and cautious on the roads.”

This crash happened less than 24 hours after a person was struck and killed by a pickup truck near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, which is less than 2 miles away.

In mid-Jan., there was a crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road that killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash. And in the fall of 2021, there was a crash at the same intersection that left two toddlers hurt.