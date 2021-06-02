Street renamed in honor of Metro lieutenant who died of COVID complications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council approved a street name change to honor late Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd. Lt. Lloyd died from COVID complications back in July of last year.

A portion of Tee Pee Lane will change to Erik Lloyd Street.

The street is located in the masterplan community “Sandstone” between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane, just on the east of the US 95.

Family, friends and colleagues were part of the special moment.

“My family is very humbled for this dedication, and we accept this on behalf of all of our law enforcement, our men and women that fight and protect us on the streets every day and thank you to the squad that’s here this morning and to all his friends that have known him for over 30 years,” said Minddie Lloyd, Lt. Erik Lloyd’s wife.

Lloyd was an officer for 30 years, and he served as the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.