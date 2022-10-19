LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.

According to police, witnesses began calling 911 just before 9 p.m. saying that seven vehicles were involved in a crash. Police say there was debris scattered a quarter mile down the road near the intersection of Ft. Apache and Flamingo.

Police claim street racing ended with this crash at the intersection of Ft. Apache and Flamingo. (Photo: LVMPD)

When officers arrived they say they saw white smoke coming from a transformer, three vehicles with major damage, and other vehicles with minor to moderate damage.

As seen in one photograph from police, a bus stop was destroyed along with a fire hydrant. Other parked cars and light and power poles were also hit.

Police now claim this incident began with the drivers of a Corvette C8 and Toyota Supra racing and exceeding 100 mph.

Emergency responders did take one person to the hospital, but have not given their condition.

Police did arrest Joshua Days, 25, on charges of multiple crimes including reckless driving, participating in a speed contest, and disregard for the safety of a person and property.

Joshua Daya booking photographs. (LVMPD)

Recently police have stepped-up efforts to stop, or at least, curb street racing. Police ask if the public has a tip about this type of activity on local roads, it can be emailed to RAID@lvmpd.com