LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cast member of the TV show “Street Outlaws” died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.

Las Vegas Metro police said OSHA was investigating the fatal crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Apex.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” show leaders wrote in a tweet. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

The show on Discovery Channel showcases street racing.