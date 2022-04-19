LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has announced that Las Vegas will be on the organization’s schedule for its 2022 SLS Championship Tour.

The street skateboarding marquee competition will feature 50 of the sport’s best skaters all competing for a chance to win the 2022 SLS Super Crown World Championship.

The Championship Tour will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida, and will make a stop at UFC Apex in Vegas on October 8 and 9. The Las Vegas event will determine the skaters who will advance to battle in the title round.

The full schedule for the championship tour is as follows:

Championship tour stop: July 16-17 at VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Championship tour stop: August 13-14 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Seattle

Championship tour stop: October 8-9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Super Crown Championship: November 5-6 at Arena Carioca 1 in Rio de Janeiro

First Olympic street skateboarding gold medalist Yuto Horigome will be competing in SLS for the first time since 2019.

For SLS tour updates, visit this link.