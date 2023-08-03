LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Street closures are in place after police investigate reports of gunfire in downtown Las Vegas.

According to police, a person is accused of firing several gunshots from their residence into a parking lot near the 2900 block of Charleston Boulevard on Thursday night.

The person was then reported to have walked back inside their residence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When the person refused to communicate with officers evacuations were put into place inside a housing complex by police.

The road closure was put into place on Thursday night along Charleston Boulevard in both directions from North 26th Street to North 30th Street, according to NDOT.

The closures started shortly after 9 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

No other details were released.