LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some logistical aspects of November’s Formula One race are still not finalized, just one month before racing week.

Even though new pavement has been laid, the racing giant technically does not have the formal permission, yet, to close the public roadways that racers are expected to drive. Clark County Public Works Director Denis Cederburg told county commissioners Tuesday that they’ve yet to issue the special event permit to allow the closure of nearly four miles of public roadways.

“We accepted it, we’ve had comments, it’s been resubmitted,” Cederburg said to the board, acknowledging specifics of their special event permit application that needed to be readdressed before approval.

Commissioners, like Marilyn Kirkpatrick, are also still awaiting the final transportation plan for hospitality employees. A test of how efficient the monorail and ground shuttles can be – as announced by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority last week – will not be tested until one week before the races and all final temporary structures have been installed.

“Let’s be honest: there’s 120-thousand employees that will be going to work,” Kirkpatrick said to 8 News Now after the meeting. “Where are they going to park? How are they going to get there? How long is it going to take to get there?”

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: they have to find solutions,” she said.

Hotel properties located inside the circuit are expected to create their own parking for employees, beyond the 4,300 spots available at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Those locations have not yet been announced either.

“I don’t need to tell you, but less than 30 days out, ‘work in progress’ needs to not be work in progress much longer,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones told F1 officials during the meeting.

While those concerns build, F1 leaders attempt to knock them down. Las Vegas Grand Prix Project Manager Terry Miller says work behind the scenes is just as hot as the new pavement.

“We will begin the dismantling the day after the race,” Miller said to the commission, speaking of the temporary lights, bridges, and track barriers that are currently rising around the circuit. “We’re working not only with the community and the businesses but also with public works in identifying exactly that schedule.”

While Miller expects the 750-foot-long Flamingo bridge over Koval Lane to come down starting in mid-December, the rest of the takedown remains unclear. Miller acknowledged they are seeking to do it swiftly to not impede on the shopping expected the following Black Friday and the conventions that begin loading in the same week.