Stream of clouds dropping some rain in the Las Vegas valley, with a windy day ahead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady stream of storm clouds is producing some rain around the valley, and it’s expected to continue until late this morning. The chance of precipitation is about 60%.

Look for cloudy skies to break up starting around 11 a.m., with a high near 77 degrees expected today. The rain may go away, but the wind will stick around.

Wind from the south-southwest is blowing at 14-18 mph, with gusts reported over 40 mph.

The National Weather Service has not issued a wind advisory for the valley, but it’s still going to be windy in Las Vegas.

Less wind and more sunshine for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the high staying in the mid 70s.

The next storm system blows into southern Nevada Monday night with wind gusts to 40mph and much cooler air.