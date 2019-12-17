Stray pup wanders into house, stays forever

FISHTOWN, Pa. (CNN) — A Pennsylvania family got quite the surprise after a dog wandered into their house in the middle of the night. Security camera shows the dog wandering around in the cold with a limp.

After finding its way inside the home, a neighbor noticed the family’s front door was open. They walked over to see if anybody was inside, but heard nothing, so they closed the opened door.

In the morning, the family woke up to find the stray dog, which they named “Suzy.” They believe the door may not have been closed all the way and was blown open by wind.

Even though the family has another dog, George, and a one-month-old baby too, they could not help but take Suzy in.