LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “MJ LIVE” show at the Strat is closing Wednesday, Nov. 25, “in adherence with the Governor’s Directive of a statewide, mandatory three-week pause to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” officials said Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday that the directive would begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said refunds for the “MJ LIVE” show can be obtained at the original point of purchase.

Updates and information will be available at www.mjlivetheshow.com.