STRAT, PT’s among Golden Entertainment properties adopting new protocols for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A health and safety plan for Golden Entertainment’s Nevada casinos and taverns calls for a 50% cap on customers, removal of every other chair on casino slot floors and bars, and hands-free digital menus restaurants.

Those are just a few of the components of the “Golden Commitment” plan released Thursday. Golden Entertainment operates the STRAT in Las Vegas, as well as Arizona Charlie’s casinos and PT’s taverns throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Also included in the new protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when properties begin to open in Nevada:

COVID-19 testing for team members

health and safety training

entry point monitoring to ensure a maximum capacity of 50% or less

general health screening, including temperature checks

limiting group sizes

enhanced sanitizing of high contact areas

check-in kiosks at select hotels cleaned after every use

hand sanitizers throughout each property

digital menus available via mobile devices

A news release says casinos will adjust some practices on the gaming floor, including reduced guest contact with playing cards, more frequent replacement of decks of cards, daily sanitizing of gaming chips, single-use drinkware on casino floors, and plexiglass barriers where staff and guests interact.

Properties will also reduce elevator occupancy and enhance guest room cleaning protocols.

The procedures were developed in cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to follow state and federal guidelines, the company said.

Guests will also be asked to delay their trips or visits if they have a cough, fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19; as well as delay their visits by 14 days or more if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

For more, visit Golden Entertainment’s website.