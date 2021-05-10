STRAT going to 100% capacity after gaming regulators give approval

LAS VEGAS — The STRAT announced Monday it is lifting most coronavirus pandemic restrictions and going to 100% casino capacity after meeting Nevada Gaming Control Board requirements.

The Las Vegas casino was long known as the Stratosphere before changing its name in 2019.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod owner Golden Entertainment credited COVID-19 vaccinations at on-site casino clinics for employees and their families.

Property Vice President and General Manager Stephen Thayer says masks still will be required for workers and casino guests.

The Wynn Las Vegas, Encore and Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas got approval last week to lift capacity and physical distancing limits and remove clear plastic separators from gambling tables.