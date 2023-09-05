LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several communities are tasked with cleaning up after the weekend downpour and flash floods.

Eastside and Sunrise Manor were some of the hardest hit areas.

Community members pick up the pieces after weekend downpours and flash floods. Storms destroy valley woman’s car. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

The storm destroyed Skylar Bailey’s car, who is nearing the due date of her second child within a few weeks.

The flood took the car parked outside the family’s home near Lake Mead Boulevard and Piccadilly Drive.

The car ended up in the flood channel blocks away, near Hollywood Boulevard.

A family friend with a tow truck and crane fished the formerly blue Honda from the channel.

“She’s taken on so much, and for her to be pregnant and stressed about her car taken by a flash flood makes her have anxiety,” Kaitlyn Ridout, Bailey’s younger sister said.

The family was able to recover ultrasound photos and other mementos, but the new car seat was destroyed.

It is one of many stories of community members dealing with the aftermath of the monsoon season.

Clark County Public Works is focused on cleaning up main streets and other areas near schools. They said they would move on to neighborhood streets afterward.