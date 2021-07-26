Storms batter Pahrump, leaving major flooding, damage in their wake

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — While the rain passed through Las Vegas rather quickly Monday, other parts of Southern Nevada took the brunt of the storm. Pahrump was battered, with roads rendered impassible and trees uprooted.
Flooded roadways were just some of the impacts the community experienced. Some say they haven’t seen a downpour like this in years.
“It woke me up about 10:30,” resident Tom Wilcox told 8 News Now. “The thunder and lighting and flashing all around.”
He recounted the intense storm from Sunday into Monday afternoon, saying the rainfall was so loud, he was worried his windows would shatter. Wilcox took a video of flooding on his street and says he didn’t dare leave the house but did see some cars try to make it through.
“It was up about this far in our driveway,” Wilcox demonstrated, “and probably a foot deep in the road, just flowing.”
Over at the Pahrump Valley Speedway, owner Chad Broadhead says it’s been years since he has seen the amount of flooding they witnessed Monday. Unfortunately, the damage will cost them.
“We had just put a whole new surface on this racetrack, just a month ago, which cost a few thousand dollars to do, and now, it’s all washed out, and we have to redo it again,” Broadhead shared. “As you can see behind me, anywhere from 6 to 12 feet of water in both our lower pit parking and our racetrack.”
So, what’s next for the speedway? Broadhead says at this point, it’s a waiting game.
“We cancel our races for a while, we start back and do a complete cleanup and try to fix our buildings,” he told us.
Cleanup in the area has begun. One homeowner says it could have been much worse, but he’s just happy his roof is still intact.