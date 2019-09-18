StormArea51: Tips on how to prepare for Area 51 Basecamp and Alienstock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attention Storm Area 51 attendees: The Nevada Department of Transportation wants everyone to know that the Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko and Alienstock in Rachel are expected to drum up traffic congestion, causing drivers to wait long periods in their cars in many areas that are rural.

There are limited restrooms, gas, water and food facilities within a 60-mile radius of the festival site. So attendees need to be prepared by bringing plenty of water and food.

For any camping situation, the common rule of thumb is at least one gallon of water per person per day, but it’s the valley desert, which is really dry, so that amount should be doubled. Pack even more water for personal hygiene and washing dishes needs.

Attendees need to make sure they also fill up their tanks before they go.

Bring a first aid kit, including a flashlight with extra batteries.

Also, pack some layers and plenty of blankets.

Even though the temps will be in the 70s-80s during the day, they’re expected to get quite cool overnight.