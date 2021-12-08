Storm will bring windy, cooler weather into Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After what has been an unusually warm November, chilly temperatures, rain, and gusty winds will be arriving in the Las Vegas valley early Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, some places will see the coldest weather of the season this weekend and possible freezing temperatures.

Are you ready for the next storm & chilly temperatures? Both are on the way along with gusty winds. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/rM7HPFsDDT — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 8, 2021

NWS estimates the Thursday storm will bring a 92% chance of precipitation to the Las Vegas area. Wind gusts are expected to be up to 40 mph and the daytime high temperature will drop into the upper 50s.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Spring and Sheep Mountains from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. There could be as much as six inches of snowfall above the 6,000-foot level and upwards of a foot of snow above 8,500 feet.

It’s expected to get even colder by the weekend. The high temperature for Friday and Saturday is expected to be in the low 50s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

It will start to warm up on Sunday but another storm is forecast to move into Southern Nevada Monday night.