LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 45,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.

A heavy storm hit the area Saturday night and caused highway closures on Interstate 80, U.S. 50 and U.S. 89.

NV Energy posted on Twitter: “A winter storm has caused multiple outages throughout the Reno and Tahoe areas. Our crews will work around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible, but some customers could be out of power until Jan. 1, 2023. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A map on NV Energy’s website showed outages in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and extending along U.S. 50 to Fallon. Outages were also affecting Minden, Garnerville, Yerington and Fernley.

Forecasts called for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the foothills around Reno.

An update at 7:51 p.m. indicates 45,772 customers are affected by outages.