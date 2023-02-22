LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — I-15 northbound is open again and the southbound lanes from Las Vegas to California are expected to open “momentarily, according to Nevada State Police who posted the information on social media.

The freeway was closed for more than 12 hours due to a powerful storm that brought traffic along the freeway to a standstill overnight and into the morning hours as drivers waited for the lanes to reopen.

The lanes were closed around 10 p.m. Tuesday when road conditions became dangerous due to strong winds and dust that swept through Nevada and eastern California causing visibility issues.

Despite expectations, the freeway would reopen Wednesday morning, Cal Trans reported visibility issues, ice, and snow in the Mountain Pass area (about 75 miles from Las Vegas) continued to be a problem and the lanes remained closed while CHP worked to clear trucks out of the area.

Airport delays/cancellations

The ground stop/delay at Harry Reid International Airport was lifted around 11 p.m. The airport flight information showed around 20 arriving and departing flights Wednesday were canceled. You can check flights here.

Power outages

Power has been restored to all but around 400 customers in the Las Vegas valley, according to NVEnergy’s website. Some schools are impacted and will conduct distance learning today.