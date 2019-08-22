‘Storm Area 51’ tickets on sale as speakers, details released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details on what’s in store for people who make the journey to the Alien Research Center about 110 miles north of Las Vegas for the “Storm Area 51” event on Sept. 20 are starting to come together.

The price for a pass to the “Storm” Area 51 Basecamp will be — what else? — $51 per person. The basecamp is for “believers,” according to a news release, as “prominent ufologists, expert speakers, musicians and artists gather to celebrate the ‘Storm’ Area 51 movement.”

The $51 ticket includes parking, two bottles of water, a $10 food truck voucher and a commemorative lanyard. The event is scheduled Sept. 20, but as the schedule grows, more events may be scheduled Sept. 21, organizers said. The $51 price is for one day only.

One-day and two-day passes are now available through Ticketmaster.com.

The basecamp is located on the Extraterrestrial Highway.

A limited number of onsite accommodations are available for tents, campers and RVs. A VIP “glamping” experience is planned, and a list of participating hotels will be listed on the basecamp’s website at https://www.stormarea51basecamp.com/ .

The basecamp will also serve as the hub for police and media coverage.

“Our goal is to provide a microphone for the movement while offering a safe, organized platform for education, awareness and entertainment for both believers and the uninitiated,” said George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center.

The Netflix documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” will get lots of attention, as cast members make appearances and exclusive screenings take place. An appearance is planned by “Rogue Warrior” Dick Marcinko, a retired U.S. Navy Seal commander who will share his story of a UFO sighting.

The full speakers list is being coordinated by filmmaker, Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell, the man behind the Lazar documentary. It is expected to include artists, musicians and filmmakers.

“Festival goers will also have additional opportunities for learning when they explore the Alien Research Center’s Earth Station – Area 51 exhibit or are treated to some of the best stargazing on the planet via high-powered telescope projections of the heavens above.”