‘Storm Area 51’ now has a theme song: “See Dem Aliens”

Art as seen in the YouTube video “See Dem Aliens“. (Credit: CG5/YouTube)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone planning on storming Area 51 this coming September now has a theme song to jam out to called “See Dem Aliens“.

The song was created by CG5 and published on YouTube on July 16. It’s garnered more than 2.5 million views.

Viewers are having a ball with it, commenting:

“Imagine if the FBI is actually jamming to this” – Shaun

“CAUSE THEY CAN’T TAKE ALL OF US” … Two minutes later: “THEY JUST TOOK ALL OF US” – Fred purcell

“I can’t wait to tell my grandkids about this important piece of history.” – Camille Leniece

Check out the song here. How many times will you listen?