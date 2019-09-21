#StormArea51 Day 3: Festival-goers keep the galactic party going in Rachel

RACHEL, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s day three of “Storm Area 51”, and the festivities are continuing in the town of Rachel.

The “extra-terrestrial” events have brought an estimated 3,000 people to the small town with a population of less than 60.

The Little A’Lee’Inn planned the event after the “Storm Area 51” Facebook page went viral, despite the creator claiming it was a joke. All jokes aside, there were many who made the trek to try and “see them aliens.”

Lincoln County Emergency Management says it’s been relatively calm event. Law enforcement has reported a total of seven arrests, including three for trespassing. Police responded to three car crashes involving cars and animals, as well as a rollover incident this morning.

“Alienstock” continues in Rachel tonight, and it’s likely we’ll see more of the strange and unusual throughout the day.

